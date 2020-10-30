Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Download the FDLE App before Halloween to help stay safe

For Immediate Release October 30, 2020

FDLE is reminding citizens to download the FDLE App before Halloween to easily search Florida’s Sex Offender Registry.  The “Search Sexual Offenders and Predators” button is one of eight FDLE public services featured in the app.   FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said, “I hope all parents will download the free app before going trick or treating and then use it often to help keep their families safe and to report suspicious activity.”   The app also allows users to search active AMBER, Missing Child and Silver Alerts, purchase a Florida criminal history, search wanted persons or unsolved Florida cases and submit a tip about suspicious activity.   The FDLE App is available for download free of charge in the Google Play store and in Apple's App Store. Search for “FDLE Mobile App” in the Google Play store or for “FDLE” in Apple's App Store.   Citizens can also access Florida’s Sex Offender Registry online at https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/sops/home.jsf.   The FDLE mobile app does not track your location or store your personal information.  It should never be used as an emergency app because it is not monitored 24/7.  In an emergency situation, please call 911.      For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

