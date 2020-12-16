Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Immediate Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Arizona To Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation-It Might Exceed $1,000,000

"We do not want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family playing lawyer roulette in Arizona. Do not sign up for a 'free' calculator, two-minute compensation quiz or other such nonsense.” — Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center

PHOENIX , ARIZONA , USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Arizona to please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss a game plan for compensation. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars-depending on how, where and when the Veteran was exposed to asbestos. The average age for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is 72 years old in the United States and typically their asbestos exposure took place in the 1960s or 1970s. Attorney Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help a Navy Veteran like this in Arizona.

The group says, "We do not want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family playing lawyer roulette in Arizona. Under no circumstances-do not sign up for a 'free' calculator, two-minute compensation quiz or other such nonsense. If you have questions about mesothelioma because you have just been diagnosed with this rare cancer-or this is your loved one, please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst will be able to answer your questions at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Arizona including communities such as Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, or Prescott. https://Arizona.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Arizona the Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Phoenix/Scottsdale, Arizona: https://www.mayoclinic.org/departments-centers/mayo-clinic-cancer-center

* The University of Arizona Medical Center Tucson, Arizona: https://cancercenter.arizona.edu/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Arizona include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, nuclear power plant workers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these high-risk workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer does happen in Arizona as the group would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Arizona.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma