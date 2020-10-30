Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Short-term lane closure near intersection of Hwy 29/Third Avenue and Nokomis Street in Alexandria starts Nov. 3 (Oct. 30, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—Starting Tuesday, Nov. 3, motorists will encounter a short-term lane closure near the intersection of Highway 29/Third Avenue and Nokomis Street in Alexandria. Eastbound traffic will be shifted into the left turn lane during the closure, and temporary adjustments will be made to the timing of the signal to accommodate thru-traffic.

Work will take place along the sidewalk, curb and gutter, and is expected to last approximately three days, weather permitting.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

