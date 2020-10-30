AONN's Virtual 11th Annual Navigation & Survivorship Conference Begins Wednesday
The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators' Virtual 11th Annual Navigation & Survivorship Conference kicks off November 4 and runs through November 8.CRANBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AONN+ Virtual 11th Annual Navigation & Survivorship Conference is only 1 week away! This conference kicks off November 4 and runs through November 8. It focuses on the ever-evolving role of nurse and patient navigators in this uncertain world we currently live in. This 5-day event features more than 40 sessions, up to 21 CEUs, and real-world, real-time sessions presented by some of the most highly regarded experts in the oncology navigation field.
WHAT: AONN+ Virtual 11th Annual Navigation & Survivorship Conference
WHEN: November 4-8, 2020
REGISTER: REGISTER HERE
AGENDA: VIEW AGENDA
Some of the most highly anticipated sessions are:
• Keynote presentation: “Understanding Vicarious Trauma and Its Path to Resilience,” featuring Dr Bina Parekh, Associate Department Chair and Associate Professor in the Clinical Psychology Program at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
• Certified, preconference workshops with exclusive content on navigating the new financial landscape, honing leadership skills, patient navigation training, and a symposium on genetics and genomics
• Noteworthy navigation leaders will share patient-centered superior-quality cancer care coordination from prediagnosis through survivorship/end of life
• Learning how to have $576 of in-kind financial assistance secured for clients for every $1 of direct financial assistance provided. Join us for General Session 12 | Cancer Services, Inc. on Sunday afternoon
• Virtual exhibit hall with networking opportunities to engage with AONN+ leaders, exhibitors, and industry experts
• And more!
“It is imperative that oncology clinical navigators and patient navigators understand that active participation in professional development is not added responsibility but is a part of professional growth as reflected in core competencies,” said Sharon Gentry, AONN+ Program Director. She went on to say, “2020 has made the networking even more crucial as we all learn to navigate under different circumstances.”
About the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators® (www.aonnonline.org)
The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (AONN+), is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurse and patient navigators. The organization, which has nearly 8,900 members, was founded in 2009 to provide a network for all professionals involved and interested in patient navigation and survivorship care services to better manage the complexities of the cancer treatment process.
The Journal of Oncology Navigation & Survivorship® (www.jons-online.com) is the official publication of AONN+. JONS seeks to strengthen the role of nurse and patient navigators in cancer care by serving as a platform for these professionals to disseminate original research findings, exchange best practices, and find support for their growing community.
CONQUER: the patient voice™ magazine (www.conquer-magazine.com) is the AONN+ premier forum for patients with cancer. CONQUER features articles written by and for patients with cancer, survivors, nurse navigators, and other oncology team members. This magazine addresses the issues that patients, their family members, and caregivers face every day in an easy-to-read format. Issues include interviews with patients with cancer, information on access to care, and articles on lifestyle topics such as nutrition, stress management, personal finance, and legal and employer issues. CONQUER also features patient stories that are nominated for the AONN+ Hero of Hope™ Award, which is presented at the AONN+ Annual Conference. All stories are compiled in a special issue of CONQUER at the end of the year.
