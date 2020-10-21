2nd Annual Cholangiocarcinoma Summit Kicks Off Tomorrow
The 2nd Annual Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Summit kicks off virtually on Thursday, October 22.CRANBURY, NJ, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cranbury, NJ: The 2nd Annual Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Summit kicks off virtually on Thursday, October 22, chaired by Milind M. Javle, MD, Professor, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Editor-in-Chief of CCA News. This invitation-only, highly interactive meeting provides a forum to discuss the most recent advances and understanding of CCA, an extremely rare form of bile duct cancer.
“We are thrilled to host the 2nd Annual CCA Summit,” said Dr. Javle. “This year brings together even more leading researchers and thought leaders who will highlight the latest research in cholangiocarcinoma and gallbladder cancer.”
The CCA Summit focuses on the epidemiology, pathology, translational/basic science, and clinical research impacting the management of patients with CCA. Viewpoints will be heard from medical and surgical oncologists, interventional radiologists, gastroenterologists, and pathologists regarding unmet needs in the treatment of patients with CCA, and the latest approaches to medical and surgical treatment options will be examined. In addition to a deep dive into CCA, gallbladder and biliary cancers will also be assessed.
“While the current circumstances require this meeting to be virtual rather than in New Orleans, we still have a record number of registrants and will make this a very successful event,” Dr. Javle said.
For more information on the Cholangiocarcinoma Summit, please visit: http://ccanewsonline.com/summit
To subscribe to CCA News, please visit: http://ccanewsonline.com/
About CCA News: CCA News is an important new publication highlighting the latest research and development in cholangiocarcinoma (CCA). It is a focused publication on biliary tract cancers. This journal reviews the latest clinical research in CCA and biliary tract cancers based on the peer-reviewed literature, oncology meetings, and updates on developments in new drugs.
About The Lynx Group: The Lynx Group is a global strategic medical communications and education company. Through our unique business model, we strive to provide pivotal and contemporary information and education for all stakeholders in healthcare. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience in global medical education within industry, nonprofit, public health, agencies, and publications, we have expertise and relationships with Patients, Physicians, Payers, Nurse, Pharmacists, Navigators, Practice Managers, Financial Counselors, and Coding Specialists. The Lynx Group has broad and deep experience in crafting custom solutions for life science companies and is the official association management and marketing company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+), the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC), the Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Summit, and sponsor of 40 Under 40 in Cancer: Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders.
###
Gwendolyn B Coverdale
Cabin Communications
+1 267-884-6328
email us here