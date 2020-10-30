Free Registration for Healthcare Workers Association for Value-Based Cancer Care 10th Summit and Educational Program
Healthcare workers are now able to access the 10th Association for Value-Based Cancer Care Summit and Educational Program for free.CRANBURY, NJ, USA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through the generous support of our sponsors, the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) is pleased to share that healthcare workers are now able to access the 10th AVBCC Summit and Educational Program for free. This 10-week, 40+-session summit is underway. These 90-minute weekday WEBside Chats are running most mornings Monday through Friday through December 21. Included in the registration are access to all WEBside Chat sessions, the virtual exhibit hall, and live and archived sessions, for 1 year.
“We wanted to recognize the hard work and dedication of the healthcare workers during these trying times,” said Burt Zweigenhaft, PhD, D.Litt., AVBCC Co-Founder and Chair. “These chats, including lessons learned and shared, will empower them to continue delivering high-quality care to patients and their communities.”
To take advantage of this complimentary registration opportunity, please visit: www.valuebasedcancer.com/avbcc/2020-summit. Select “Healthcare Worker Registration,” and within 24 hours your credentials will be verified, and you will receive your access information.
Next at the AVBCC Summit
Friday, October 30 Recruiting Minorities to Clinical Trials
Moderators:
Maurie Markman, MD
President, Medicine & Science;
Chief Clinical Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America
Barry Fortner, PhD
Former President, Specialty Physician Services AmerisourceBergen
Panelists:
Tamar Thompson
VP, Government Affairs & Policy
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Chairman of the Board, Alexion Charitable Foundation
Barbara Bierer, MD
Faculty Director, Multi-Regional Clinical Trials Center Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard
Andy Lee, SVP
Head of Global Clinical Trials Operations
Merck Research Labs
For the full agenda, please visit AVBCC. (Please note that the agenda is subject to change as we continue to add leading faculty.)
Each WEBside Chat, powered by LynxCast, will run for approximately 90 minutes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and/or Fridays and select Mondays. All sessions are delivered at 8:00 am ET and rebroadcast at 4:30 pm PT.
The cost to participate in the 10th Annual Summit is $599 per person and includes all WEBside Chats and the archived sessions for up to 1 year. Due to the generous support of AVBCC sponsors, registration is complimentary for healthcare workers.
What Is a WEBside Chat?
“In the new world of technology-supported face-to-face conversations, AVBCC is taking a leading role in creating WEBside Chats,” explained Burt Zweigenhaft, PhD, D.Litt., AVBCC Co-Founder and Chair. He went on to say, “In the past, a fireside chat was a very intimate way to discuss and share expertise, opinions, and observations.” Thereby, combining the technology of today with the traditions of the past, AVBCC has created the award-winning WEBside Chat.
About the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC)
AVBCC is the fastest growing national specialty organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with cancer and their quality of life by discussing, considering, and evaluating the value equation as it relates to new and existing cancer therapies. This organization, which currently consists of more than 1500 members, was established to provide a network for payers and oncology healthcare professionals to interact and network to promote optimal care for patients and their families.
About Value-Based Cancer Care
Value-Based Cancer Care provides a forum for payers, providers, and the entire oncology team to consider the cost–value issues particular to cancer treatments. This unique focus is achieved through news coverage from major hematology/oncology meetings and the cancer literature. It is supplemented with commentaries and perspectives from those involved in evaluating therapies, treating patients, and paying for care. Value-Based Cancer Care is a publication of Engage Healthcare Communications, LLC, a division of The Lynx Group. For more information on this publication, visit valuebasedcancer.com.
