BRIGHT APPS LLC ANNOUNCED AS TECHNICAL PARTNERS TO ADVENT SERVICES LLC

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WALNUT CREEK, CA – October 30, 2020 – Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic has awarded Advent Services LLC a Prime Contract under NIWC Atlantic’s 8(a) Incubator indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) multiple-award contract (MAC) to provide Programmatic, Engineering and Logistics Support Services.

Under the 8(a) Incubator IDIQ MAC tasking, Advent Services will provide NIWC Atlantic with full system lifecycle support including research, development, test, evaluation, production, and fielding of sustainable, secure, survivable, and interoperable Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (C5ISR), Enterprise Information Services (EIS) and Space capabilities. Additionally, Program Management support, Financial Management support, and DoD Acquisition Life Cycle expertise and experience.

Advent Services has chosen Bright Apps LLC as the premiere partner to help in supporting their work with NIWC Atlantic.

“We are excited to be able to partner with Advent Services as technical partners. Bright Apps brings decades of AI experience and expertise and is excited to partner with Advent.” Greg McGregor, CEO, Bright Apps LLC

“Our partnership with Bright Apps LLC brings significant depth and expertise to our team and increases our capabilities to apply AI in support of NIWC Atlantic’s mission and deliver support to the warfighter”. Tomas Santos-Alejandro, CEO & Founder, Advent Services LLC

About Advent Services, LLC

Advent Services specializes in Systems & Software Engineering, Cybersecurity, IT Professional Services and DevSecOps. Advent is a certified 8(a), HUBZone and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business headquartered in Panama City, FL with additional locations in North Charleston, SC and Fajardo, PR.

About Bright Apps LLC

Bright Apps LLC specializes in Quantum Technology Solutions, AI, Blockchain and custom development, end-to-end software solutions. With decades of experience in creating innovative technology and a group of highly skilled engineers, the company can work in any discipline as well as provide graphic, IT consulting and business development services. Bright Apps delivers experts in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, AI, Blockchain and quantum entropy security solutions. For more information, visit Bright Apps LLC.

