DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, MISS UNIVERSE ZOZIBINI TUNZI AND THE COCA-COLA COMPANY HONORED AT CIELO GALA
Cielo Gala Launched the 30th Anniversary and Raised Critical Funds for the Latino Commission on AIDS
We are thankful to all who uplift and help us to continue our work to meet the health care needs of our Latino communities. ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last night, the Latino Commission on AIDS successfully kicked-off the commemoration of its 30th anniversary at its annual Cielo Gala, distributed virtually for the first time ever and available for viewing at www.cielolatino.org.
— Guillermo Chacon, President & CEO of the Latino Commission on AIDS
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health received the Esperanza (Hope) Award for his professional dedication to HIV/AIDS research and to the discovery of a vaccine or functional cure for the disease. The Coca-Cola Company was honored with the Business Leadership Award for its support of public-private partnerships in Africa to help prevent and respond to the pandemic throughout the continent. There was also a special tribute to Dennis deLeon, human rights lawyer, AIDS activist and former president of the Latino Commission on AIDS who passed away due to HIV complications in late 2010.
Other highlights of the show were the presentation of the Commission’s newest Madrina, Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019, a sneak-peak of a new capsule collection inspired by the Commission’s 30th anniversary by Venezuelan fashion designer Nabys Vielman. A spoken word performance that reflected on the service and impact of the Latino Commission over the last three decades directed by Maria Torres O’Connor, and special musical selections by three-time Grammy-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra led by Oscar Hernandez. Maria Hinojosa, Emmy award-winning journalist, founder of the Futuro Media Group, and author of the new bestseller Once I Was You, served as Master of Ceremonies
"To have the support of our sponsors and individual donors now, as we live through the crisis of the current pandemic and kick-off our 30th anniversary, is especially meaningful and important to our organization,” said Guillermo Chacon, president and CEO of the Latino Commission on AIDS. “We are thankful to all who uplift and help us to continue our work to meet the health care needs of our Latino communities.”
The Cielo Gala is an important platform to recognize the work of those who support the Commission’s goals of ending HIV and AIDS and improving overall health outcomes and wellness for the Hispanic/Latinx community. The Commission now faces a new battle against the impact of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable, including those living with HIV and AIDS who may have compromised immune systems.
Visit www.cielolatino.org to donate and receive more information.
###
About the Latino Commission on AIDS
The Latino Commission on AIDS (Commission) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1990 dedicated to meet the health challenges and address the impact of HIV and AIDS, viral Hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the Hispanic/Latinx community. The Commission is the leading organization coordinating National Hispanic Hepatitis Awareness Day (May 15), National Latino AIDS Awareness Day (October 15), Latinos in the South, and other prevention, research, capacity building, and advocacy programs across the United States and its territories. The Commission is also the founder of the Hispanic Health Network, dedicated to addressing health disparities.
