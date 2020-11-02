Aptys Solutions Adds Catalyst Corporate Federal Credit Union as Newest Correspondent Partner for P2P Mobile Payments

Nation’s largest payments aggregator implements PayMōli app for mobile P2P needs

In the wake of the pandemic, we look to provide our members with a greater array of modern payment alternatives, partnering with fintech leader, Aptys Solutions was a clear choice.” — Brad Ganey, Chief Operating Officer at Catalyst Corporate

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalyst Corporate Federal Credit Union, the nation’s largest payments aggregator and Aptys Solutions, the leading provider of correspondent electronic payment processing software for community financial institutions, announced today that Catalyst Corporate has partnered with Aptys Solutions in a move to offer credit unions a safe and affordable mobile P2P payments solution.

Catalyst Corporate selected PayMōli for its ability to seamlessly integrate with the credit union’s existing infrastructure and accelerate their faster payments strategy enabling credit unions to provide these solutions to their members more rapidly.

The need for mobile P2P payments is on the rise today more than ever and is an essential feature for financial institutions to offer. “Prior to COVID-19, the emergence of P2P was more about satisfying a fast-paced, mobile-oriented culture,” said Eric Dotson, executive vice president of Sales at Aptys Solutions. “However, today it’s a vital feature to keep things moving in a safe, convenient way that gives people and businesses the ability to send and receive money, anytime, anywhere — PayMōli not only meets that need, but offers it to community credit unions as a secure, easy to implement solution.”

Catalyst Corporate is a wholesale cooperative financial institution that serves client credit unions nationwide. Through the partnership with Aptys Solutions, Catalyst Corporate can now offer an in-house faster payments solution to its more than 1,400 member and client credit unions. PayMōli will integrate seamlessly with Catalyst Corporates existing payment processing channel, enabling their member community credit unions to work faster, smarter and more cost effectively.

“In the wake of the pandemic, we look to provide our members with a greater array of modern payment alternatives, partnering with fintech leader, Aptys Solutions was a clear choice, “said Brad Ganey, chief operating officer at Catalyst Corporate. " Through PayMōli we can deliver value-added tools to our members that can significantly improve mobile P2P adoption and eliminate the need for them to pursue outside providers."

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is the leading provider of correspondent electronic payment processing software for community financial institutions. Partnering with correspondent service providers, Aptys’ payments platform processes nearly a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for over 4,000 community banks and credit unions nationwide. By providing financial institutions with a unified electronic payments platform, the company helps financial institutions increase efficiencies, reduce expenses, manage compliance, and reduce risk. Aptys Solutions is dedicated to driving faster payments, streamlining operations, and creating revenue for correspondents and their customers. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com.

About Catalyst Corporate Federal Credit Union

Catalyst Corporate Federal Credit Union is a wholesale cooperative financial institution that serves nearly 1,400 member and client credit unions throughout the country. Catalyst Corporate provides its members with core financial services and back-office support, including payment solutions, liquidity, investment options and balance sheet management assistance. Visit www.catalystcorp.org to learn more.