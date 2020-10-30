Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1600 Block of Park Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, August 10, 2020, in the 1600 block of Park Road, Northwest.

At approximately 9:22 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry to a garage at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and fled the scene.

On Thursday, October 29, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 31 year-old Antwan Cornelius Ward, of Newport News, VA, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.