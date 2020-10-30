Ai4 2020 ‘What’s Next in Enterprise AI’ Summit to Explore Top Use Cases in 2021 for AI & ML Within an Enterprise
The digital summit released its official agenda, which boasts speakers from top companies such as Google, Amazon, Verizon, Goldman Sachs to speak on Nov 18th.NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ai4 2020 ‘What’s Next in Enterprise AI’ Summit, the next event in the Ai4 conference series, will be taking place digitally on November 18th. The summit gathers business leaders and data practitioners to facilitate the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Ai4 has now released the agenda for this upcoming summit.
In total, attendees can expect 15+ speakers and across 2 tracks: A business track and a technical track, allowing those of all skill levels to attend and learn how to push their AI initiatives forward. The business track will cover the top use cases coming in 2021 for AI & ML within an enterprise, while the technical track will cover AI Platforms, MLOps, and End-to-End ML Production Processes.
The conference is free to attend for those who qualify and attendees will be sent video recordings of all talks following the conclusion of the conference.
With the top companies set to speak, attendees will gain key insights into how artificial intelligence is being implemented at the world's most successful organizations.
SPEAKER SNAPSHOT
Abhinav Anand, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs
Andrew Robertson, Global Head, Strategy and Business Transformation, Sanofi
Bich-Thuy Le, Director of Data Science & Engineering, Allstate
Danny Siegel, Vice President, Global Information Delivery, Newell Brands, Inc.
Dajun Wang, Managing Director, State Street
Patrick Wagstrom, Director of Emerging Technology, Verizon
Richard Dutton, Head of Machine Learning for Corporate Engineering, Google
Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy, Technology Fellow & Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton
Srilekha Akula, Head of Prime WW Tech Shared Services, Amazon
Diego Oppenheimer, CEO & Founder, Algorithmia
Deepthi Bathina, Chief Clinical Product Officer, Humana
And More!
