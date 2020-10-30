Cashé Software offers new remote case management to counties and community-based providers
Shared access to financial and health data empowers care recipientsSAINT PAUL , MINNESOTA , USA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saint Paul, MN (October 30, 2020) Cashé Software (cashesoftware.com) announced today that its Pavillio platform now supports a remote option for a team approach to county and community-based health-care and support services. New case management tools including HIPPA compliant video-conferencing, shared messaging, care and supports plans and recipient access to real-time financial information.
“Team case management includes every aspect of care and support plans, including financial management,” said Praba Manivasagar, CEO of Cashé Software. “Pavillio greatly improves the team ‘s shared information and improves the communications between case managers, providers and those they serve. It can empower consumers to participate more in their own care plans, something case managers strive to achieve for better health outcomes.”
Pavillio is designed to support the counties and agencies that deliver health care and support services billed to Medicare and Medicaid. Financial information tied to services provided is essential to help consumers make informed decisions. Often, data on fees and coverage rates is not accessible in time to influence decisions. When consumers do get information in advance, they are typically asking agency staff to manually look up individual records and answer questions outside of the normal automation of the estimate and billing process.
“We believe that when providers can engage with their clients using the Pavillio tool set, they will see higher satisfaction ratings, improved outcomes and also better profit margins,” said Manivasagar
Access, transparency, and Pavillio’s easy-to-use dashboard graphics put every care team member, including the case manager, on the same page. With the ongoing pandemic, there typically isn’t the opportunity to have in-person team meetings; Pavillio’s tool set helps bridge that communications gap.
The new technology also ensures that services aren’t delayed waiting for documents to be signed and delivered. Documents can be created remotely by a case manager and signed by the recipient from their home on any device. This is also a significant step forward in patient access to their own health care information, as most people receiving Home and Community-Based services don’t have digital access to their medical records.
Pavillio supports community-based and health care agencies by delivering management technology solutions that save time, improve accuracy and cash flow, and automates time-intensive functions such as scheduling, electronic visit verification and billing.
Cashé Software is Minnesota’s leading provider of electronic management of home health care services, processing more than $1 billion in Medicaid claims annually. Its new Pavillio platform for agency management provides integrated care management from scheduling to electronic visit verification, billing and collection. Pavillio also provides electronic administration services to pharmacies and durable medical equipment providers. More information on Pavillio is at www.pavillio.com
