PBC Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link Updates Residents with Vote-by-Mail Information
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2020 General Election has yielded a record number of returned Vote-by-Mail ballots. Over 322,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots have been returned by Palm Beach County residents alone. Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, Wendy Sartory Link, is thoughtfully leading the community through this year’s voting period by continually providing residents with real-time updates and resources for more information.
How to Return Your Vote-by-Mail Ballot
Wendy Sartory Link and her office is doing everything they can to ensure resident’s Vote-by-Mail ballots are received and counted. Link is encouraging residents to mail in ballots at least 7-10 days before Election Day. She notes that ballots include prepaid postage but must arrive at the office by 7:00pm on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3rd.
Residents can drop off Vote-by-Mail ballots at any of the county’s 29 secure Vote-by-Mail ballot drop off locations through November 1st.
On Election Day, residents may drop off Vote-by-Mail ballots at any of the four secure drop boxes at three of their branch offices until 5:00pm or at the main office until 7:00pm.
Please visit www.pbcelections.org to learn more about the several secure drop box locations in Palm Beach County.
How to Track Your Vote-by-Mail Ballot
Residents can track their Vote-by-Mail ballot from the time the ballot was requested to the time Link’s office receives the voted ballot. Voters can enter their voter information at www.pbcelections.org/Voters/My-Status to check the status of their Vote-by-Mail ballot.
Information from the Supervisor of Elections office states, “Once your ballot is received by our office, we process it to ensure there are no signature issues. If your ballot tracker indicates ‘Received’ in BLUE, you are all set and your vote will count on Election Day. If your tracker indicates ‘Received’ in RED, your ballot has issues. If this occurs, there will be an alert on the tracker indicating what steps need to be taken to address those issues. Our office will work to contact you.”
Palm Beach County’s Early Voting is from Monday, October 19th through Sunday, November 1st from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
For more frequent updates, please connect with the PBC Supervisor of Elections office on Facebook.
For more information, please visit www.pbcelections.org.
Judy Lamey
Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections
+1 561-656-6200
email us here