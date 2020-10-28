SAFOTULAFAI DEDICATES NEW SCHOOL

SAMOA, October 28 - Press Release: Embassy of Japan

29 October 2020: The Government of Japan and Safotulafai Primary School celebrated the handover of renovated school buildings earlier today (29 October) at the school’s compound in Savaii.

The project was largely funded through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP), with a grant worth up to US $100,386 (approximately $264,173) provided last September over to the School Committee.

His Excellency Mr. TERASAWA Genichi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa congratulated the completion of the project through a handover ceremony attended by the Hon. Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Fatialofa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi, Cabinet Ministers, Associate Ministers, representatives of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture (MESC), School Committee, parents, principal, staff and students.

The grant was provided for the renovation of the school buildings that house 8 classrooms, a staff room, a library, a storage and a hall.

The Government of Japan though its GGP is pleased to be part of the development process in the upbringing of Safotulafai Primary students, hence, is donating the refurbished school buildings at a substantial amount.

Japan’s assistance through this project indicates its unwavering commitment to prioritise the development of quality education by improving and upgrading the facilities of a number of schools across Samoa. And to ensure the continuation of its assistance in capacity development of local teachers through dispatching JICA volunteers as well as offering prestigious opportunities for Samoans to study in Japan once the COVID-19 pandemic calms down.

The GGP aims to support small-scale projects directly benefitting the grass-roots level as well as contributing to the socio-economic developments of Samoa.

It is hoped that this assistance will help further strengthen the friendly ties between the Governments and the peoples of Japan and Samoa.

October 30, 2020