LAUNCHING SPEECH; Safotulafai Primary School, Fusi Savaii.

SAMOA, October 28 - Speech by Ambassador H.E. Mr. TERASAWA Genichi on the Occasion of the Handover Ceremony of The Project for Renovation of Safotulafai Primary School under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects: 29th October 2020

Lau Susuga le Fa’afeagaiga, ole ta’ita’i ole sauniga, Afio lau Afioga le Alii Palemia, Afio lau Afioga le Minisita o Aoga, Ta’aloga ma Aganu’u, Fa’apea foi Minisita ole Kapeneta, Fa’auluuluga ole Matagaluega o Aoga, Ta’aloga ma Aganu’u, Aemaise lau Tōfā le Ta’ita’ifono, le Faipule ole itumalo o Fa’asaleleaga Numera Lua, ma sui mamalu ole Komiti, Fa’apea foi le Ali’i Pule ma le vasega o faiaoga ole laumua nei,

E muamua ona ou fa’atalofa ma ou fa’afeiloa’i atu i le paia ma le mamalu ua potopoto mai i lenei taeao.

It gives me great pleasure and honour to attend this meaningful handover ceremony on behalf of the Government of Japan.

Today, I am delighted because this project has given me an opportunity to travel to the beautiful Big Island of Savaii.

Fanau aoga, O nai tou mātua aemaise le tou nu’u sa galulue malosi ina ia fa’aleleia le tou faleaoga aua le manuia o tou a’oa’oga. O matou mai Iapani, ua na’o le fesoasoani mai lava. Ia outou fa’afetaia ma amanaia le galuega fitā a nai outou mātua fa’apea le tou nu’u ile toaga e su’esu’e, fa’amaoni i meaaoga aemaise le toaga ile aoga aua se lumana’i manuia mo tou aiga, nu’u ma Ekalesia.

I believe education is the key for the future of every young person here and for Samoa. Education will give knowledge, strength and confidence to help you live a better life, overcome challenges and have a bright future. It is said poverty is the lack of choice. Education certainly will give you plenty of choices to choose from. I am incredibly happy to assist your efforts for better educational environment through this project for Safotulafai Primary School.

However, I would like to tell all stakeholders of this school including parents and community that there is something more important than school facilities.

I believe it is quality education. Quality education is provided by quality teachers. The Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture is always making great efforts to enhance the knowledge and skills of teachers through training programs. It is my humble request to prioritize the enhancement of teachers’ passion and commitment to education through supporting them materially and spiritually. Japan will continue assisting capacity development of teachers, as well as our assistance to improve school facilities. When the current pandemic calms down, we will resume to deploy JICA volunteers to local schools. Also, there are opportunities open for Samoan students to study in Japan. It is our prayer that quality school facilities plus quality teaching results in quality education.

Finally, I would like to express my gratitude to the School Committee, PTA, Principal and his staff for your hard work and tireless efforts. Without your commitment, the project would not have been achieved so successfully.

Ia avea lenei poloketi e saga fa’amausãli ai le faigauõ ma le faigapa’aga, o malõ e lua o Iapani ma Samoa.

Momoli atu la’u fa’amalō ma fa’amanuiaga mo le aga’i atu ile fa’aiuga o lenei tausaga fa’alea’oaoga.

Fa’afetai Lava, Soifua.

October 30, 2020