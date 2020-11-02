Life Coach Craig Siegel Launches Moonshot Masterpiece Experience Program

One of the nation’s leading life coaches has launched a new, breakthrough program.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Life Coach Craig Siegel today announced the official launch of the Moonshot Masterpiece Experience Program.

"Simply put, The Moonshot Masterpiece Experience gets you on absolute fire, for life,” said Cultivate Lasting Symphony Founder Craig Siegel. “This 90-day program will have you manufacturing big breakthroughs in all facets of life. The structure of the program is like nothing you’ve ever experienced. It is unorthodox. It is unique, and make no mistake about it; you will become the 2.0 version of yourself.”

The Moonshot Masterpiece Experience is designed into three elements:

• Mindset Revamp. Without the proper mindset, no game plan will come to fruition.

• Structure. The key to removing procrastination is having an established system. The structure and the mindset go hand in hand, and they must be in a seamless symphony.

• Accountability. You need Siegel’s accountability coaching to tie it all together. Siegel’s energy is contagious, and his attitude is authentic and genuine. He knows how to get the most out of you.

“What we believe is the most unique and effective performance-enhancing program on the planet,” Siegel stressed.

In order to understand Craig, you have to understand his vision. You see, this isn’t about Craig. It’s not about the money or to be noticed. Craig learned many years ago that he has a strong ability to communicate and help people want to become better. So, he decided it was his responsibility to help elevate everyone he possibly could. And the goal has always been to be able to do this on a much grander scale so that he can reach a much larger audience and make a gigantic impact.

“Life’s too short not to try,” Siegel stressed, before adding, “Find the thing you absolutely love and make it your life; You might as well fail at something you do love; Or better yet, maybe you’ll fly.”

As for the newly launched website: it features a responsive design, which means it automatically adjusts to the screen of users, so whether site visitors are using a cell phone, tablet, desktop, or watch, the website responds and fits the screen for user-friendly and easy navigation.

In addition, the website features tabs such as About, Coaching, Podcast, Programs, Member Login, Press and Media, a Shopping cart, ways to connect with Siegel on social media, and more.

Siegel noted that he believes that while people are not broken, their frames often are. He alters their map of the world and revamps their mindset, thus leading to unbelievable breakthroughs in all facets of life.

As to how clients rate Siegel, one said, “I don’t know any other person like him. How does he do it? Where does he get all that energy to keep it leveled out perfectly like that all the time? He’s like a living energy ball. Like a Duracell battery. All I have to do is look at his post, without even listening to what he’s saying (today I didn’t have my AirPods charged), so I was looking through without voice in the subway, and I was just able to absorb all that positivity from the screen of my phone.”

A second client noted, "He has a very contagious spirit about himself that helps people see their potential. I like that approach. Sitting on a couch talking to a therapist about life's problems is not the way to go for everyone, but he offers an approach to seeing your own potential by making the changes from within. I think that is genius."

For more information, please visit www.cultivatelastingsymphony.com/about-craig.

###

About Cultivate Lasting Symphony, Inc.

Cultivate Lasting Symphony is a play on its Founder Craig Siegel's initials, Craig Landon Siegel. Craig is a born and raised New Yorker. He grew up with an older brother and two loving parents. Natural talent was not something Craig had a whole lot of, but he had heart and an abundance of grit, and this fueled his ambition.

Contact Details:

Craig Siegel

Phone: 516-805-5050

Source: Cultivate Lasting Symphony Inc.