St Johnsbury Barracks / Simple Assault / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A405563

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson                       

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 10/28/20 at approximately 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ranney Hill Road, Kirby

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: David Noyes                                            

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

 

VICTIM: Jonathan Desantis

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Kirby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

  On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received the report of an altercation occurring on Ranney Hill Road in Kirby. Further investigation revealed David Noyes struck Jonathan Desantis, causing pain. Noyes also broke the windshield of Desantis's vehicle before leaving his residence. Noyes was later taken into custody and released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court to answer to the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/18/20 at 0800 hours       

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

