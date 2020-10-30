St Johnsbury Barracks / Simple Assault / Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A405563
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 10/28/20 at approximately 2300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ranney Hill Road, Kirby
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: David Noyes
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
VICTIM: Jonathan Desantis
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Kirby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received the report of an altercation occurring on Ranney Hill Road in Kirby. Further investigation revealed David Noyes struck Jonathan Desantis, causing pain. Noyes also broke the windshield of Desantis's vehicle before leaving his residence. Noyes was later taken into custody and released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/18/20 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.