St Johnsbury Barracks / Simple Assault / Unlawful Mischief

CASE#: 20A405563

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 10/28/20 at approximately 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ranney Hill Road, Kirby

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: David Noyes

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

VICTIM: Jonathan Desantis

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Kirby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received the report of an altercation occurring on Ranney Hill Road in Kirby. Further investigation revealed David Noyes struck Jonathan Desantis, causing pain. Noyes also broke the windshield of Desantis's vehicle before leaving his residence. Noyes was later taken into custody and released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/18/20 at 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.