Range Road Segment Permanently Closed Starting November 2 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will permanently close northbound Range Road between the east and westbound 215 Beltway starting at 6 a.m., November 2, in North Las Vegas. The closure is needed to accommodate construction of a realigned Centennial Parkway along with grade separations for the 215 Beltway as part of the $100 million I-15/215 Northern Beltway interchange project that broke ground earlier this year. Fisher Sand & Gravel is the general contractor.

Project improvements entail, among other things, extending Tropical Parkway to Centennial Parkway, replacing Range Road as an east-west surface connection, with a new eastbound 215 Beltway off-ramp to the new Centennial Parkway and Range Road intersection. Full access to the realigned Centennial Parkway will be restored in early 2022.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.