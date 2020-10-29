FREE COVID-19 Testing Events Added for Eastern Panhandle

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) announced free COVID-19 testing will be held in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties this weekend. Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals.

The events will be held as follows:

Berkeley County: Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Friday, October 30 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday, October 31 from 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 1 from 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Jefferson County: Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. 2 nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

Friday, October 30 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday, October 31 from 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Sunday, November 1 from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Morgan County: Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Friday, October 30 from 3:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 31 from 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 1 from 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Additional free COVID-19 testing will be held throughout West Virginia on Friday, October 30 in Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County, October 30, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Boone County, October 30, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Racine Volunteer Fire Department, 400 Volunteer Street, Racine, WV

Braxton County, October 30, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 41 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

Cabell County, October 30, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Clay County, October 30, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County, October 30, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Harrison County, October 30, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Jefferson County, October 30, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kerneysville, WV (by appointment; call 304-728-8416, press 1)

Ritchie County, October 30, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Roane County, October 30, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County, October 30, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, October 30, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County, October 30, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County, October 30, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV