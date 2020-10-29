Hwy 61 reopens to traffic in Lake City on Oct. 29 while reconstruction project wraps up (Oct. 29, 2020)

LAKE CITY, Minn. – Hwy 61 in Lake City reopens to traffic late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 29, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Construction crews will remain onsite for the next few weeks finishing final tasks including installation of a new signal mast arm at Marion St. Crews will return in the spring to finish seeding. Motorists should be attentive and slow down when workers are present.

Traffic had been detoured in various stages through Lake City since spring time when construction began.

The Hwy 61 project spans from Central Point Rd to Elm St in Lake City. The completed work includes these improvements:

Replaced deteriorated pavement

Reduced the four-lane highway to three lanes

Installed continuous sidewalks

Constructed an off-street trail for bicyclists and green space

Benefits include safer traveling speeds, improved pedestrian elements, expanded life span of roadway and decreased roadway water run-off into Lake Pepin.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s construction project website or join the SE Minnesota Facebook group to learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota. Dick Swenke, the construction public information officer, can be contacted with questions from community members and businesses at 507-259-4059 or dick@swenke@rochsg.com.

MnDOT crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###