All lanes, new j-turn access open on Hwy 23 in east St. Cloud (Oct. 29, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – All lanes are now open on Highway 23 between Benton County Road 1 and Highway 95 east of St. Cloud, including the new, safer access at Benton County Road 8, reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The two-month project resurfaced both directions of Highway 23 asphalt, upgraded the signal system at Highway 95/15th Street NE and updated pedestrian access, and installed a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI), also known as a j-turn, at Highway 23 and Benton County Road 8/35th Avenue NE.

In RCI’s, drivers always make a right turn followed by a U-turn. This reduces potential conflict points and improves safety. The RCI design at County Road 8 has ‘loons’, also known as bump-outs, as part of the U-turn to assist larger semi-trailer or buses to maneuver the turn. To learn more about the benefits of RCI’s in Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/roadwork/rci/.

The $3.8 million project provides a smoother ride and improves access and safety along four miles of highway.

For more information on central Minnesota projects, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTcentral. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.