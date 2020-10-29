Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,410 in the last 365 days.

All lanes, new j-turn access open on Hwy 23 in east St. Cloud (Oct. 29, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – All lanes are now open on Highway 23 between Benton County Road 1 and Highway 95 east of St. Cloud, including the new, safer access at Benton County Road 8, reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The two-month project resurfaced both directions of Highway 23 asphalt, upgraded the signal system at Highway 95/15th Street NE and updated pedestrian access, and installed a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI), also known as a j-turn, at Highway 23 and Benton County Road 8/35th Avenue NE.

In RCI’s, drivers always make a right turn followed by a U-turn. This reduces potential conflict points and improves safety. The RCI design at County Road 8 has ‘loons’, also known as bump-outs, as part of the U-turn to assist larger semi-trailer or buses to maneuver the turn. To learn more about the benefits of RCI’s in Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/roadwork/rci/.

The $3.8 million project provides a smoother ride and improves access and safety along four miles of highway.

For more information on central Minnesota projects, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTcentral. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, call 511 or visit 511mn.org

# # #

You just read:

All lanes, new j-turn access open on Hwy 23 in east St. Cloud (Oct. 29, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.