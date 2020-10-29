Westminster Barracks / DUI #2 and Excessive Speed

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B105041

TROOPER: Trooper Eric Acevedo                         

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: October 29th, 2020 / 10:59 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Interstate 91, mile marker 18 Dummerston, Vermont.

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Excessive Speed

 

Accused: Emmanuel Queen                                     

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayette, Mississippi

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 29th, 2020 at approximately 1059 am, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 at mile marker 18, northbound, in the Town of Putney, Windham County, Vermont, due to excessive speed of 104 mph. Investigation found that the operator, Emmanuel Queen, 27, was operating under the influence of intoxicating liquors. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/2020 @ 1100 hours          

COURT: Windham

LODGED - No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

