Westminster Barracks / DUI #2 and Excessive Speed
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B105041
TROOPER: Trooper Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: October 29th, 2020 / 10:59 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91, mile marker 18 Dummerston, Vermont.
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Excessive Speed
Accused: Emmanuel Queen
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayette, Mississippi
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 29th, 2020 at approximately 1059 am, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 at mile marker 18, northbound, in the Town of Putney, Windham County, Vermont, due to excessive speed of 104 mph. Investigation found that the operator, Emmanuel Queen, 27, was operating under the influence of intoxicating liquors.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/2020 @ 1100 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - No
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: Yes