Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,407 in the last 365 days.

Notice – Structural Pest Control Commission

NEWS

Notice – Structural Pest Control Commission

(LAC 7:XXV.101, 111, 117, 119, 121, 141, 147)

October 29, 2020

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry intends to finalize the proposed amendment to LAC 7:XXV.101, 111, 117, 119, 121, 141, and 147 in the November 2020 edition of the Louisiana Register. This notice of intent to take the proposed action was published in the Louisiana Register at 46:01, Pages 54-57 (January 20, 2020). A Potpourri Notice of substantive changes was published in the Louisiana Register at 46:07, Pages 1040-1041 (July 20, 2020).

Second Legislative Oversight Report Act of Adoption

 

You just read:

Notice – Structural Pest Control Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.