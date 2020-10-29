NEWS

Notice – Structural Pest Control Commission

(LAC 7:XXV.101, 111, 117, 119, 121, 141, 147)

October 29, 2020

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry intends to finalize the proposed amendment to LAC 7:XXV.101, 111, 117, 119, 121, 141, and 147 in the November 2020 edition of the Louisiana Register. This notice of intent to take the proposed action was published in the Louisiana Register at 46:01, Pages 54-57 (January 20, 2020). A Potpourri Notice of substantive changes was published in the Louisiana Register at 46:07, Pages 1040-1041 (July 20, 2020).

Second Legislative Oversight Report Act of Adoption