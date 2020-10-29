Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1100 Block of 45th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the 1100 block of 45th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:08 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Michael Bright, of Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, October 29, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Major Violator Section’s Fugitive Unit took custody of 28 year-old Delonte Samuel, of Northeast, DC. He was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed – Felony Murder. Samuel has a prior arrest history that includes Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Threats to do Bodily Harm, and Simple Assault. At the time of the offense, Samuel was under the supervision of the Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia.

This case remains under investigation.

