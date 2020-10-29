VARStreet’s Technical Releases for the Third Quarter of 2020

New features are now available on the responsive store, enhancements to the CRM module and general bug fixes addressed in this product release.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc, a SaaS provider serving IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada announces technical releases for the third quarter of 2020.VARStreet's business management application includes an impressive mix of products like InstaQuote , a sales quotation software and VARStore , an eCommerce platform. They also offer an aggregated catalog of 7+ million IT and office supplies SKUs from over 45+ distributors.Their complete software stack, VARStreet XC , is a widely popular and much sought after business management solution in the IT and office supply VAR niche.The following are some of the enhancements and modifications carried out in this quarter.- Introduced the ability to display the data of multiple sales reps together on opportunities, leads and activities.- New functionality added in Sell Rule Feature for Responsive Storewhereby products in the Product Suggestion List can be set as mandatory, non-mandatory, searchable or non-searchable on R-store.- A customizable Customer Response (Questionnaire) Feature is now available on the responsive store.-Introduced the ability to define an advanced dependency for configuration components in the BackOffice.- Introduced option to recover username for BackOffice login with three new rich text boxes introduced at customer level in BackOffice which allows users to add instructions or messages for customers specific to their carts or quotes.- The 'My Account' section' on the storefront to be responsive eliminating cumbersome scrolling.- Distributor dropdown will also list Custom Distributors in sales reports.- Introduced the ability to add remarks on R-Store registration page.- Introduced the ability to view and search customer/contact in ConnectWise (CW) from VS Quote, for customers with a ConnectWise integration.- The ability to add product details in 'Order Alert' and 'Approval Order Alert' email notifications so these emails can have an in-depth information of the order.- User can now mark a customer as Tax Exempt and they will not be charged tax at the time of checkout.- System to maintain a history of cart, quote and sales orders that have been closed, reopened or converted to a sales order or a purchase order.The general bug fixes addressed were user receiving abandoned cart notification email without a PDF attachment, user able to create a sales order or a purchase order without charging a credit card, discount coupon code getting removed from the cart in case of credit card payment method, sales order showing incorrect shipping status information for bundles and user unable to update or delete an incorrect tax code. All these issues have been fixed in the July 2020 - Sept 2020 product releases.About VARStreetVARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.