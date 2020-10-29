Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Northeast Texas Highways to be Resurfaced

About 168 miles of Northeast Texas highways will receive new surfaces during the summer of 2021 with a contract awarded in October by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

The Texas Transportation Commission approved a bid of $7.6 million from CDM Holdings of New Boston to seal coat highways in nine counties located within the Atlanta District.

"Seal coat involves placing a layer of hot asphalt over the old pavement and then covering it with crushed stone," said Buddy Williams, District Engineer in Atlanta. "This is a relatively inexpensive process that improves skid resistance and protects the existing roadway from water, which can damage the pavement structure.

“Seal coat is a fast-moving operation that protects and extends the useable life of a pavement. It only takes hours to complete and helps roads last longer between much more costly reconstruction which can disrupt traffic for months.”

The asphalt used will contain rubber from recycled tires. In addition to helping keep used tires off Texas landscapes, adding tire rubber to the asphalt improves its longevity and performance, Williams said.

The following highways are scheduled to be resurfaced during the summer of 2021:

Seal Coating Contract for 2021

County Highway Limits Miles
Bowie FM 44 From: Red River County Line To: FM 992 7.7
Bowie FM 1398 From: 4.2 miles north of US 82 To: US 82 10.4
Camp SH 11 From: Wood County Line To: FM 1519 5.2
Camp FM 21 From: Titus County Line To: SH 11 3.6
Camp FM 558 From: FM 1519 To: Upshur County Line 5.9
Camp FM 1520 From: FM 1521 To: SH 11 6.8
Cass US 67 From: Bowie County Line To: Morris County Line 2.1
Cass FM 250 From: SH 11 To: Morris County Line 2.2
Cass SH 8 From: 2.5 miles north of FM 995 To: FM 995 2.5
Cass Loop 236 From: US 59 North To: US 59 South 1.4
Cass FM 74 From: Loop 236 To: FM 251 North 3.2
Cass FM 96 From: SH 77 To: FM 2791 3.0
Harrison FM 134 From: FM 1999 To: US 80 10.3
Harrison FM 450 From: FM 449 To: US 80 7.8
Harrison SH 43 From: Loop 390 To: I-20 2.9
Marion SH 43 From: SH 49 To: Cass County Line 4.6
Marion FM 2683 From: FM 248 To: SH 43 5.9
Marion SH 49 From: FM 134 To: Louisiana State Line 20.4
Morris US 67 From: US 259 To: Cass County Line 6.1
Morris US 259 From: I-30 To: US 67 7.9
Morris SH 11 From: L&A Railroad Bridge To: Cass County Line 1.5
Morris FM 250 From: US 259 To: Cass County Line 2.7
Panola SH 149 From: FM 959 North To: US 79 6.1
Panola FM 348 From: SH 315 To: Shelby County Line 4.2
Panola US 59 From: FM 2792 To: US 79 5.9
Panola FM 1970 From: FM 2280 To: Rusk County Line 2.0
Titus FM 1735 From: 2.1 miles north of SH 49 To: SH 11 7.1
Upshur FM 49 From: FM 1795 To: SH 154 5.1
Upshur FM 852 From: FM 556 To: SH 154 5.2

