Northeast Texas Highways to be Resurfaced

About 168 miles of Northeast Texas highways will receive new surfaces during the summer of 2021 with a contract awarded in October by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

The Texas Transportation Commission approved a bid of $7.6 million from CDM Holdings of New Boston to seal coat highways in nine counties located within the Atlanta District.

"Seal coat involves placing a layer of hot asphalt over the old pavement and then covering it with crushed stone," said Buddy Williams, District Engineer in Atlanta. "This is a relatively inexpensive process that improves skid resistance and protects the existing roadway from water, which can damage the pavement structure.

“Seal coat is a fast-moving operation that protects and extends the useable life of a pavement. It only takes hours to complete and helps roads last longer between much more costly reconstruction which can disrupt traffic for months.”

The asphalt used will contain rubber from recycled tires. In addition to helping keep used tires off Texas landscapes, adding tire rubber to the asphalt improves its longevity and performance, Williams said.

The following highways are scheduled to be resurfaced during the summer of 2021:

Seal Coating Contract for 2021