Hwy 5/25 Green Isle to Hwy 212 project wraps up Friday (Oct. 29, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – The Highway 5/25 from Green Isle to Highway 212 project is expected to wrap up and the detour removed by the end of the day Friday, October 30.

The project, which began on July 20 and included a detour that began on August 3, included resurfacing the roadway, repairing multiple culverts throughout the project, adding centerline and shoulder rumble strips and extending turn lanes at various locations.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Knife River Corporation from Sauk Rapids was awarded the project with a bid of $3,541,380.

