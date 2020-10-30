The Return Assets Division of LII is expanding its asset recovery into the states of Texas, New Mexico and Pennsylvania
The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International is expanding its asset recovery efforts into the states of Texas, New Mexico and Pennsylvania.BOULDER , COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International is excited to announce that as of November 1st, 2020, it will be expanding its asset recovery efforts. The company will be adding the states of Texas, New Mexico and Pennsylvania to the roughly 12 other states that it is actively working in to assist heirs and owners in recovering these assets.
“The three states combined hold approximately $4.4 billion dollars in unrecovered assets, and the expert staff at Lauth Investigation is committed to reuniting heirs and owners with these unrecovered assets.”, said Thomas Lauth, CEO of Lauth Investigations International. “It’s time to get these funds back where they belong – in the accounts of their rightful owners!”
Assets are defined as any financial asset that has been abandoned by the rightful owner for a specific period of time. Common forms of unrecovered assets include savings or checking accounts, stocks, bonds, uncashed dividends or payroll checks, refunds, travelers’ checks, trust distributions, money orders, gift certificates that have not been redeemed, life insurance policies, annuities, certificates of deposit, customer overpayments, utility security deposits, mineral royalties, contents of safe deposit boxes, and inheritances.
There are many ways that an asset could become held by the various entities. In some cases, the owner simply forgot about the asset, passed away or left it behind. Unrecovered property can also result from a separation from employment, an individual relocating without notifying a prior employer, or an owner moving from a location where a deposit was required.
For the protection of consumers, most holders of these assets require heir-finders to be licensed, private investigators. These expert private investigators are familiar with governing laws in each state where assets are held, along with forms that need to be filed, probate laws, court properties, co-claimants, and joint claims, beneficiaries, unredacted will, death certificates, judicial authority, requirements for claiming personal assets and business assets, etc.
Lauth Investigations assists heirs and owners by directing them to the proper channels to initiate the return of their assets, prepare proper documentation to register and defend the claimant, provide support to claimants to help recover the assets, and provide professional referrals for a legal representative.
About Lauth Investigations International
In 2012, Thomas and Rain Lauth launched the Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations after discovering the amount of unrecovered assets held by various entities amounted to over $80 billion. The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International is an Indianapolis-based firm. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Florida and Colorado.
