MAC Group & Saramonic Introduce the Blink 500 Pro Series B1 & B2 Ultra-Compact Wireless Clip-On Microphone Systems
For Professionals and Pro Consumers involved in broadcasting, podcasting, livestreaming, Vlogging, filmmaking and other pro-level content creation fields.
The Saramonic Blink 500 Pro B1 and B2 systems are the most exciting wireless system I’ve seen in quite some time and provide a giant leap forward for 2.4GHz micro wireless systems.”WHITE PLAINS, NY, US, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saramonic Blink 500 Pro B1 and B2 systems are ultra-compact and lightweight 2.4GHz dual-channel, wireless systems with clip-on microphones and lavaliers for Cameras, Smartphones, Tablets, Recorders and more. They are ideal for Professional and Prosumer level interviewers, video content creators, vloggers, live streamers and those wishing to take their audio quality to the next level. The series boasts advanced professional features and flexibility that discerning professionals need, but are so extraordinarily easy-to-use that even a novice can get great sound.
— Joe Nassar, Saramonic Product Manager
Truly Professional but Always Practical Next Generation 2.4 GHz Wireless System
The Blink 500 Pro B1 and B2 represent the next level of the immensely successful Blink 500 system. They combine the ease of use and industry-leading flexibility of the current systems with an updated design, OLED displays, longer battery life, expanded range, elevated sound quality and an impressive list of new pro features not found on any competitive devices. Even with their advanced feature set, they are still extremely affordable and remarkably easy to use; just turn them on and start recording.
The Tiny, but Mighty TX Transmitter
The Blink 500 Pro TX Transmitter is fantastically compact and lightweight yet delivers high-quality professional sound. It features a built-in omnidirectional microphone with an impressive sensitivity of -39dB giving you dynamic, crystal-clear sound quality on a transmitter that you can easily clip to a shirt, slide into a pocket, or set on a table or podium. The TX Transmitter also operates as a traditional bodypack transmitter with the included SR-M1 professional omnidirectional lavalier microphone, providing an even more visually discreet miking solution. It can be used handheld by itself, or with the optional Blink500 Pro HM Handheld Mic Holder (sold separately).
Mic or Line, Connecting other Devices is Fine
As an added unique feature, the Blink 500 Pro TX Transmitter also allows you to transmit microphone-level or line-level signal wirelessly and provides plug-in power to microphones. This makes the Blink 500 Pro systems tremendously versatile by allowing you to connect it to virtually any audio source. Use the included SR-M1 lavalier or plug in a mini-shotgun microphone, add a headset microphone, or your preferred TRS lavalier. Just about any 3.5mm microphone wired for standard TRS pin-out will work and the adjustable mic gain lets you get perfect levels every time. Here is the magic: Switch the TX transmitter to line-level and connect it to mixers, music players, or any line-level device output you want to transmit wirelessly to the receiver! The possibilities are endless.
For Cameras, Mobile Devices, Computers and More
The Blink 500 Pro B1 and B2 systems’ RX Dual-Channel Receiver includes both TRS and TRRS output cables. Allowing the systems to work perfectly with DSLR, mirrorless, and other kinds of cameras, recorders, mixers, modern computers and so much more. As well as smartphones and tablets that have headphone jacks. Easily pair with a Lightning or USB-C dongle (not included) for mobile devices lacking a 3.5mm input.
A convenient 3.5mm headphone output with level control lets you monitor the sound in real-time, even if your camera or device lacks a headphone output.
The RX also features a much-desired selectable Mono / Stereo output setting when using a second TX transmitter (included in the B2 and also sold separately), giving you the ability to record each mic to separate channels of camera’s and recorder’s stereo audio inputs. The integrated and vivid OLED display lets you see vital information including battery life of the receiver and transmitters at a glance, without having to access the menu.
Unmatched Power and Range, Paired with Sophisticated Simplicity
The Blink 500 Pro B1 and B2 take power and range to new levels! With an expanded range of up to 328-feet (100m) and the expanded battery life of up to 8-hours, users now have the freedom for wider, more expansive shots without fear of dropouts and have the ability to shoot for an entire day on one charge.
The included charging carry case provides vital protection for storage and transit, but also provides a rechargeable 1200mAh (B1) or 2000mAh (B2) independent internal battery allowing you to charge your system anywhere. Perfect for creators that are always on the go, to never be without power to charge.
Lastly, with revolutionary one-touch pairing built into the charging case, you can sync the Transmitter(s) and Receiver with ease without fumbling through menus, searching through channels, or even removing from the case.
A Remarkable Portable Wireless System
The Blink 500 Pro B1 and B2 kits are small enough to put in a camera bag or backpack and bring everywhere with the comfort in knowing they will be charged up when you get there.
"The Saramonic Blink 500 Pro B1 and B2 systems are the most exciting wireless system I’ve seen in quite some time and provide a giant leap forward for 2.4GHz micro wireless systems. They provide users vital pro-level features and performance that are unheard of at this price-point, while still being incredibly easy to use. Saramonic listened closely to their customers and created a product series that will exceed their expectations and truly inspire their creative spirit. I am so proud to be a part of this release.” - Joe Nassar, Saramonic Product Manager
BLINK 500 PRO B1: $229.00 MAP
A Blink 500 Pro TX transmitter is sold separately for those initially purchasing a B1 but needing to mic two people.
BLINK 500 PRO B2: $299.00 MAP
About Saramonic
Saramonic is a professional sound equipment solution company which focuses on producing remarkable audio gear for content creators and filmmakers and musicians. Learn more at saramonicusa.com
About MAC Group
33 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
Alexandra Fleitas
MAC Group
+1 914-784-4483
email us here