DAVIDSON COUNTY: I-65 Closure at Wedgewood Avenue This Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will temporarily close I-65 in Nashville at the Wedgewood Avenue bridge to make repairs this weekend. The closure information is as follows:

·         Friday, October 30 at 8 p.m. through Monday, November 2 at 5 a.m., TDOT contract crews will close I-65 at the Wedgewood Avenue bridge.

        o    Northbound traffic will be routed on I-440 to I-40/I-24 (downtown interstate loop).

        o    Southbound traffic will be routed on I-40/I-24 (downtown interstate loop) to I-440.

        o    Local traffic will be able to access I-65 via the Wedgewood on-ramps.

        o    The I-40 eastbound on-ramp on Demonbreun Street will be closed.

This work was originally scheduled for October 23-26 but was postponed due to inclement weather.

TDOT will use its overhead Dynamic Message Signs to direct motorists around the closure. Drivers are advised to be alert and follow the posted directions. Law enforcement officers will be on site in the work zone to provide traffic control as the work is being completed.

Additional nightly closures on Wedgewood Avenue at the I-65 bridge will be needed following the weekend closure. There will also be nightly lane closures on I-65 at the bridge between 8PM-5AM starting Sunday, November 8. Two lanes will remain open in each direction during this work. 

There will be two additional partial interstate closures to complete the $2.4 million bridge repair project in the spring of 2021.

For more information on the bridge repair project and upcoming ramp safety project in this area, visit the project website: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-3/interstate-65-wedgewood-ave-interchange.html

