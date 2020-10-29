25th Annual ARC Forum to be Live-Streamed as Multiple Virtual Events

ARC Industry Forums explore the latest digital technologies for industry, infrastructure, and smart cities.

The 2021 ARC Forum, “Accelerating Digital Transformation in a Post-COVID World,” will take place virtually online in an expanded format over two weeks in Feb.

ARC’s annual Forums provide executives with an opportunity to network, learn about the latest developments in digital transformation, and share their real-world experiences and lessons learned.”
— Andy Chatha, ARC CEO and Founder
DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC Advisory Group is pleased to announce that the 2021 ARC Forum, “Accelerating Digital Transformation in a Post-COVID World,” will take place online in an expanded format over two weeks. These virtual Forum events include:
Digital Transformation for Industry and Cybersecurity - Feb. 8-11, 2021
Digital Transformation for Supply Chain & Logistics - Feb. 16 & 17, 2021
Digital Transformation for Smart Cities - Feb. 16 & 17, 2021

Traditionally held in Orlando, Florida for the last 24 years, the upcoming ARC Forum will use advanced virtual event tools to live-stream user presentations and panel discussions and encourage and support remote interaction and networking.
“ARC’s annual Forums provide executives with unique opportunities to learn about the latest developments in digital transformation for industry, infrastructure, and supply chain and share their real-world experiences and lessons learned,” commented Andy Chatha, ARC’s founder and president. “We’re working hard to ensure that our upcoming virtual Forum continues this tradition. And since participants and sponsors alike value the networking opportunities that the Forum affords, we’re exploring virtual tools that will support these as well,” Chatha added.

ACCELERATING DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Consistent with the event theme, topics covered at the upcoming virtual ARC Forum events will include:
• IT, OT, and ET convergence
• AI and machine learning
• Asset performance management
• Remote and autonomous operations, open process automation, and other automation innovations
• Blockchain for industry, infrastructure, and supply chain
• Cybersecurity for industry, infrastructure, and supply chain
• Digital twins and connected smart machines
• Digital workforce and culture
• Industrial IoT platforms, edge infrastructure, and end devices

JOIN IN THE CONVERSATION
The upcoming virtual ARC Industry Forum offers a unique opportunity for professionals from industry, supply chain management & logistics, and infrastructure (including smart cities), to learn from their peers and share their own experiences and lessons learned in their respective digital transformation journeys.

End users will also have an opportunity to share ideas and experiences with their peers from a variety of industries and sectors at a virtual meeting of the Digital Transformation Council.

GLOBAL PARTICIPATION ENCOURAGED
An attractive new pricing model, combined with the associated travel and lodging savings, should make it even more practical and cost-effective for executives from around the world to “attend” the 2021 ARC Industry Forum. Participant registration will open in November and a limited number of speaker slots and sponsorship opportunities for all three programs are still available.
For more information, readers can visit: https://www.arcweb.com/events/arc-industry-forum-orlando.

Note to editors: ARC Advisory Group invites qualified editorial participants to join us virtually at the 2021 ARC Industry Forum. For more information, please contact Paul Miller at pmiller@arcweb.com.

Paul Miller
ARC Advisory Group
+1 781-471-1141
pmiller@arcweb.com
Attendee feedback from previous ARC (physical) Forums

About

Founded in 1986, ARC Advisory Group is the leading technology research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. In this challenging time of digital transformation and technology convergence, ARC stands apart due to our in-depth coverage of information technologies (IT), operational technologies (OT), engineering technologies (ET), industrial cybersecurity, and associated business trends. Our analysts and consultants based in the US and around the world have the industry knowledge and first-hand experience needed to help our clients find the best answers to the complex business issues facing organizations today. We provide technology supplier clients with strategic market research and help end user clients develop appropriate adoption strategies and evaluate and select the best technology solutions for their needs.

ARC Advisory Group

