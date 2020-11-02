Ron Thalacker Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Cascade Environmental

Ron Thalacker, Chief Executive Officer, Cascade Environmental

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”), a leading field services contractor of drilling, site investigation, and remediation services, announced the appointment of Ron Thalacker to Chief Executive Officer today.

Thalacker has more than 35 years of experience in the drilling industry. He joined Cascade in 2016 as Senior Vice President of Drilling Operations. He was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Drilling Services in July 2020.

“Our path forward is focused on the sharing of equipment, people, and expertise across lines of business and geographic regions to deliver the best possible service every day,” said Thalacker.

Thalacker succeeds former CEO John Cowdery, who plans to retire in June 2021. Cowdery will stay on as Executive Chairman until that time. “My decision to retire comes at a time when the company is positioned for growth and continued success,” said Cowdery. “I’m confident Cascade will continue to thrive under Ron’s leadership.”

Cascade provides full-service, single-source solutions across each step of the environmental project lifecycle. The company participates in the stable and growing $10 billion environmental drilling & remediation and geotechnical drilling industries, performing 6,000 jobs per year across the United States.