Ron Thalacker Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Cascade Environmental

Ron Thalacker, Chief Executive Officer, Cascade Environmental

Our path forward is focused on the sharing of equipment, people, and expertise across lines of business and geographic regions to deliver the best possible service every day”
— Ron Thalacker, CEO Cascade Environmental

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”), a leading field services contractor of drilling, site investigation, and remediation services, announced the appointment of Ron Thalacker to Chief Executive Officer today.

Thalacker has more than 35 years of experience in the drilling industry. He joined Cascade in 2016 as Senior Vice President of Drilling Operations. He was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Drilling Services in July 2020.

“Our path forward is focused on the sharing of equipment, people, and expertise across lines of business and geographic regions to deliver the best possible service every day,” said Thalacker.

Thalacker succeeds former CEO John Cowdery, who plans to retire in June 2021. Cowdery will stay on as Executive Chairman until that time. “My decision to retire comes at a time when the company is positioned for growth and continued success,” said Cowdery. “I’m confident Cascade will continue to thrive under Ron’s leadership.”

Cascade provides full-service, single-source solutions across each step of the environmental project lifecycle. The company participates in the stable and growing $10 billion environmental drilling & remediation and geotechnical drilling industries, performing 6,000 jobs per year across the United States.

Sue Bruning
CASCADE ENVIRONMENTAL
+1 567-202-3525
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Ron Thalacker Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Cascade Environmental

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Science, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sue Bruning
CASCADE ENVIRONMENTAL
+1 567-202-3525
Company/Organization
Cascade Environmental
22722 29TH Drive SE
Bothell, Washington, 98021
United States
+1 425-527-9700
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Cascade Environmental is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Cascade provides the industry’s most comprehensive in-house suite of field services to support your geotechnical and environmental drilling, site characterization, and environmental remediation projects no matter how routine or complex. We offer the full range of drilling technologies with a versatile fleet including limited access and specialty equipment. Field services include high resolution site characterization, injection and thermal remediation services, and turnkey waste management. With 40+ offices across the US, our experts and resources are available to help fulfill your project needs. Learn more at www.cascade-env.com.

Cascade Environmental

More From This Author
Ron Thalacker Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Cascade Environmental
Cascade CEO Appoints New Sustainability Council Member
Cascade Announces Promotion of Ron Thalacker and Peter Palko to Chief Operating Officers
View All Stories From This Author