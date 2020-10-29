Accern Recognized As A 2020 Benzinga Fintech Listmaker in Two Categories
Accern is recognized as a Benzinga Global Fintech Listmaker in two categories: Best AI Platform and Most Influential Data ScientistNEW YORK, NY, USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To honor its sixth anniversary, Benzinga is honoring the winners for the advancements they’re making in financial technology. Accern and its executives have made recent strides in the fintech space, through the development of a no-code artificial intelligence platform that enables financial researchers and analysts to easily build and deploy NLP models. Along with Accern’s recognition for Best AI Platform, Anshul Vikram Pandey, Ph.D, Co-Founder and CTO of Accern, is recognized for being one of the Most Influential Data Scientists.
The official Benzinga Fintech Listmakers are 250 carefully vetted and renowned companies and executives who are striving to revolutionize the fintech industry. From deeply established companies to the newest startups, this group is impacting sectors like payments, banking, investing, technology and financial literacy.
This list of carefully selected companies will be honored each year as Benzinga continues to highlight the fintech industry’s most innovative minds. To see all the Listmakers go to bit.ly/2020Listmakers
“With a keen eye on the future, our founders, Kumesh Aroomoogan (CEO) & Anshul Pandey, Ph.D. (CTO), identified an opportunity to change the way companies deploy and use Artificial Intelligence,” said Bradford Wilson Cook, COO of Accern. “It is no surprise we continue to see significant market traction and recognition for how the Accern team continues to push the limits of AI with a constant drive to turn theory into reality.”
“We’re recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives,” says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick.“Since the inaugural Benzinga Fintech Awards in 2015, our listmakers have closed $300 million in deals and partnered with some of the biggest players in the industry. We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech."
About Benzinga:
Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media platform that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content with the goal of making information easier to consume. Benzinga’s mission is to connect the world with news, data, and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, every day. It is the leading full-service, one-stop-shop for investors of all stripes and styles.
About Accern:
Accern enhances AI workflows for financial service enterprises with a no-code data science platform. Researchers, business analysts, data science teams, and portfolio managers use Accern to build and deploy adaptive Natural Language Processing (NLP) models with artificial intelligence (AI). The results are that companies cut costs, generate better risk and investment insights, and experience a 24x productivity gain with our industry-leading NLP solutions. Allianz, IBM, and Jefferies utilize Accern to build and deploy AI solutions powered by our adaptive NLP and forecasting features. For more information on how we can accelerate AI adoption for your organization, visit accern.com
Media Contact: Grace Kim, media@accern.com
Grace Kim
Accern
media@accern.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn