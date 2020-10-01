Accern Selected to Participate in Plug and Play’s 2020 Silicon Valley Innovation Platform: Insurtech
Accern announces participation in Plug and Play’s Insurtech program to accelerate innovation and capabilities in adaptive NLP and ML for insurance companies.NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accern Corporation is a leading no-code, artificial intelligence (AI) company that allows technical and non-technical users to build AI-powered solutions. Powered by Accern’s adaptive NLP and forecasting models teams can easily build AI solutions that unlock actionable insights hidden in unstructured and structured data. The company today announced its selection in Plug and Play’s InsurTech. Accern was selected in the top 25 out of 150 startups, to participate in the three-month InsurTech program.
The insurance industry is increasingly adopting AI technologies across the value chain to maintain a competitive advantage. Accern’s insurance solutions are deployed across the distribution, underwriting, claims, financial crimes, and investment.
Plug and Play brings together the most innovative startups and the largest insurance corporations together into a powerful global platform. Accern has participated in previous batches including Plug and Play’s Fintech batches in Singapore and Japan which has driven successful partnerships between large financial firms. The company expects Plug and Play’s Batch 9 Insurtech program to boost awareness of Accern’s industry-leading adaptive NLP solutions and connect them with top insurance companies.
Riyaz Nakhooda, VP of Strategic Partnerships says, “Accern and Plug and Play’s partnership has proven to be invaluable. We were incredibly honored to be selected as part of this cohort. Each batch has proven successful, and we’re excited to see the results of the Insurtech program.”
About Accern:
Accern enhances AI workflows for financial service enterprises with a no-code data science platform. Researchers, business analysts, data science teams, and portfolio managers use Accern to build and deploy adaptive Natural Language Processing (NLP) models with artificial intelligence (AI). The results are that companies cut costs, generate better risk and investment insights, and experience a 24x productivity gain with our industry-leading NLP solutions. Allianz, IBM, and Jefferies utilize Accern to build and deploy AI solutions powered by our adaptive NLP and forecasting features. For more information on how we can accelerate AI adoption for your organization, visit accern.com
Media Contact: Grace Kim, grace.kim@accern.com
Grace Kim
Accern
