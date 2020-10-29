Comintelli AB: Comintelli Inc. Strengthens its US Sales Organization

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comintelli Inc., USA, has recruited Jeff Mansfield, who will focus on new sales and developing successful customer relations.

Comintelli provides the market leading, cloud based software Intelligence2day® for Market and Competitive Intelligence (M&CI) and North America is a prioritized market for the company.

Mr. Mansfield has a long background in the Competitive- and Market Intelligence field, holding leading positions within sales and customer operations. His most recent position before joining Comintelli was as Senior Vice President at Proactive Worldwide LLC, a leading Competitive Intelligence consulting firm. Mr. Mansfield will start his position at Comintelli on the 1st of November.

“North America in general, and the USA in particular, is a fast growing market for advanced solutions within Competitive- and Market Intelligence. The recruitment of Mr. Mansfield is a logical step for us to further increase our presence and sales to meet the demand in the market. He has an impressive track record of successful sales and customer success, as well as a large network in the industry”, says Christian Bjersér, CEO of Comintelli Inc.

About Comintelli

Comintelli (www.comintelli.com) is a Swedish software company which offers Intelligence Software that converts unstructured big data content into organized, digestible information for decision-making. Founded in 1999 and with extensive intelligence experience, Comintelli continues to develop user-friendly solutions that shortens Time-to-Insights.

About Intelligence2day®

The award-winning solution Intelligence2day® (www.intelligence2day.com) is an insight engine that helps customers make faster and more confident decisions. Customers are knowledge-intensive organizations in industries characterized by rapid change, strong regulations and a high need for innovation, such as AkzoNobel, Bayer, DSM, GEA, Ericsson, Essity and Tetra Pak.