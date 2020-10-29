Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics® Enters the Wound Care Market

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics® (GEO) today announced it has successfully entered the wound care market with the launch of tissue-based biologics. GEO Matrix and GEO UmbiliCORD, derived from placental and umbilical sources, respectively, are now available to hospitals and ASCs for diabetic foot ulcers and similar indications.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for GEO,” states Scott Day, GEO’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Since 2017, we’ve done an incredible job of demonstrating how RFID-enabled technology - paired with sterile-packed implant solutions - create value and an increased layer of safety for centers across the US, especially during COVID. This expansion into wound care only adds to those efficiencies that are realized by our partner facilities and health systems.”

GEO Matrix comes to market in three sizes and is stored at room temperature with a three-year shelf life. GEO UmbiliCORD, available in two sizes, has the option of ambient storage or cryo-preserved delivery directly to facilities on dry ice.

About

GEO was formed from the idea that a more cost-effective, user-friendly, and efficacious way to deliver Orthopedic Medical Implants could exist in today’s healthcare environment. This is achieved through proprietary RFID technology, a groundbreaking Point-of-Sale delivery system, and best-in-class sterilized, single-use orthopedic implants and instruments.

