TechnologyCatalogue.com Welcomes Joe Dischinger as US Partner
EINPresswire.com/ -- TechnologyCatalogue.com, the fastest-growing technology platform in the Energy industry, announced today that they have joined forces with Joe Dischinger to accelerate the uptake of technology and expand TechnologyCatalogue.com offerings to the United States Market.
Dischinger brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He has worked in various leadership positions at ExxonMobil. In his previous roles, he held the position of Disruptive Technology Advisor for Upstream Research and Technology Development. He managed the global geoscience technology portfolio, focused on innovation and next-generation upstream technologies, as well as, implemented a global geoscience technology strategy for enterprise-scale deployment.
“The US technology sector represents a vast array of opportunities that can fundamentally change the energy industry. Energy operators have a strong desire for technologies that reduce global carbon impact, reduce cost, and improve operations.
US technology Suppliers offer many of the solutions needed, but often lack the insight to best deploy those solutions in an Operator’s business model. Frequently these two groups are either unfamiliar with each other or find it extremely challenging to stay abreast of each other’s needs and offerings.
TechnologyCatalogue.com can help bridge the gap between Suppliers and Operators by providing a common platform and virtual expo to merge visions and accelerate transformation”, said Dischinger
Erik Nijveld, Co-founder and Managing Partner of TechnologyCatalogue.com, said, “TechnologyCatalogue.com is growing very rapidly, and the consistent feedback that we receive from our customers is that this platform is a gamechanger for accelerating the deployment of technology. We’re very excited to have Joe Dischinger on board. Joe’s depth of experience and knowledge will complement our growing partnerships and help us expand into the United States Market.”
TechnologyCatalogue.com makes finding technology in the energy industry as easy as finding a restaurant and provide access to all required support to get the technology deployed! Since the launch of TechnologyCatalogue.com in 2018, more than 40,000 unique users have accessed the platform. There are more than 300 registered technologies that can be used across different industries.
In addition to the global platform that is publicly available, the company also delivers customized ring-fenced versions only accessible to your own employees.
With this service, there is no longer a need to build and maintain your own technology catalogue. It gives you the tools to select the most relevant technologies from TechnologyCatalogue.com and supplement the external reviews with your own views. Extra modules selected from our ‘Innovation Lab’ can be added to streamline the technology deployment delivery, all based on tens of years of hands-on and strategic experience with technology deployment.
“I have spent a career seeking out innovation with the potential to transform the energy industry and recognize one of the most challenging aspects is effectively deploying and managing technology to maximize your investment for competitive advantage.
A ring-fenced area of TechnologyCatalogue.com gives full access to a large and ever-growing overview of technologies, whereby the content is kept up-to-date by suppliers and selection can be done based on references and reviews.
By having access to external and internal reviews, it can help in the decision process. It gives operators the confidence to deploy the right technology to the right places within their own company, and it helps to facilitate knowledge sharing within the organization”, said Dischinger.
Joining TechnologyCatalogue.com is simple and FREE! Suppliers can add their technologies for FREE, and end-users can access the content for FREE. To learn more about the platform, visit TechnologyCatalogue.com
About TechnologyCatalogue.com
TechnologyCatalogue.com is the fastest-growing technology platform that aims to connect Energy companies with innovative technology. We make finding technology in the energy industry as easy as finding a restaurant and provide access to all required support to help you position your technology for success and get deployment done. Over the years, we’ve facilitated more than >1000 use cases of technology for tens of different operators.
Next to the global platform, the company also delivers customized versions of the platform for specific audiences. One example is the Netherlands Energy Technology Platform, which was launched at the request of RVO (Netherlands Enterprise Agency) and Dutch Consulates, for export promotion. Another example is the recently launched UK Energy Technology Platform, uk.energytechnologyplatform.com. For more information, email us at info@technologycatalogue.com
Venesha Brooks
Dischinger brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He has worked in various leadership positions at ExxonMobil. In his previous roles, he held the position of Disruptive Technology Advisor for Upstream Research and Technology Development. He managed the global geoscience technology portfolio, focused on innovation and next-generation upstream technologies, as well as, implemented a global geoscience technology strategy for enterprise-scale deployment.
“The US technology sector represents a vast array of opportunities that can fundamentally change the energy industry. Energy operators have a strong desire for technologies that reduce global carbon impact, reduce cost, and improve operations.
US technology Suppliers offer many of the solutions needed, but often lack the insight to best deploy those solutions in an Operator’s business model. Frequently these two groups are either unfamiliar with each other or find it extremely challenging to stay abreast of each other’s needs and offerings.
TechnologyCatalogue.com can help bridge the gap between Suppliers and Operators by providing a common platform and virtual expo to merge visions and accelerate transformation”, said Dischinger
Erik Nijveld, Co-founder and Managing Partner of TechnologyCatalogue.com, said, “TechnologyCatalogue.com is growing very rapidly, and the consistent feedback that we receive from our customers is that this platform is a gamechanger for accelerating the deployment of technology. We’re very excited to have Joe Dischinger on board. Joe’s depth of experience and knowledge will complement our growing partnerships and help us expand into the United States Market.”
TechnologyCatalogue.com makes finding technology in the energy industry as easy as finding a restaurant and provide access to all required support to get the technology deployed! Since the launch of TechnologyCatalogue.com in 2018, more than 40,000 unique users have accessed the platform. There are more than 300 registered technologies that can be used across different industries.
In addition to the global platform that is publicly available, the company also delivers customized ring-fenced versions only accessible to your own employees.
With this service, there is no longer a need to build and maintain your own technology catalogue. It gives you the tools to select the most relevant technologies from TechnologyCatalogue.com and supplement the external reviews with your own views. Extra modules selected from our ‘Innovation Lab’ can be added to streamline the technology deployment delivery, all based on tens of years of hands-on and strategic experience with technology deployment.
“I have spent a career seeking out innovation with the potential to transform the energy industry and recognize one of the most challenging aspects is effectively deploying and managing technology to maximize your investment for competitive advantage.
A ring-fenced area of TechnologyCatalogue.com gives full access to a large and ever-growing overview of technologies, whereby the content is kept up-to-date by suppliers and selection can be done based on references and reviews.
By having access to external and internal reviews, it can help in the decision process. It gives operators the confidence to deploy the right technology to the right places within their own company, and it helps to facilitate knowledge sharing within the organization”, said Dischinger.
Joining TechnologyCatalogue.com is simple and FREE! Suppliers can add their technologies for FREE, and end-users can access the content for FREE. To learn more about the platform, visit TechnologyCatalogue.com
About TechnologyCatalogue.com
TechnologyCatalogue.com is the fastest-growing technology platform that aims to connect Energy companies with innovative technology. We make finding technology in the energy industry as easy as finding a restaurant and provide access to all required support to help you position your technology for success and get deployment done. Over the years, we’ve facilitated more than >1000 use cases of technology for tens of different operators.
Next to the global platform, the company also delivers customized versions of the platform for specific audiences. One example is the Netherlands Energy Technology Platform, which was launched at the request of RVO (Netherlands Enterprise Agency) and Dutch Consulates, for export promotion. Another example is the recently launched UK Energy Technology Platform, uk.energytechnologyplatform.com. For more information, email us at info@technologycatalogue.com
Venesha Brooks
TechnologyCatalogue.com
+31 6 11714718
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
About TechnologyCatalogue.com