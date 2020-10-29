Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / DUI #5

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 20A304590 

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer 

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 

  

DATE/TIME: October 29th, 2020 at approximately 2325 hours 

LOCATION:  I-89 South, Middlesex, Vermont 

VIOLATION: DUI #5 / 23 VSA 1201 

ACCUSED: Robert R. Champagne  

AGE: 49 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to multiple 911 calls regarding erratic operation of a vehicle on I-89 south in the town of Middlesex, VT. Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Subsequent investigation led to Champagne being arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Champagne was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. After processing, Champagne was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility and issued a citation to appear in criminal court for the aforementioned charge.  

LODGED: Yes 

BAIL: 5,000.00 

MUG SHOT: Attached 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: October 29th, 2020 / 1230 hours 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

