Middlesex Barracks / DUI #5
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20A304590
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: October 29th, 2020 at approximately 2325 hours
LOCATION: I-89 South, Middlesex, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #5 / 23 VSA 1201
ACCUSED: Robert R. Champagne
AGE: 49
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to multiple 911 calls regarding erratic operation of a vehicle on I-89 south in the town of Middlesex, VT. Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Subsequent investigation led to Champagne being arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Champagne was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. After processing, Champagne was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility and issued a citation to appear in criminal court for the aforementioned charge.
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: 5,000.00
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: October 29th, 2020 / 1230 hours
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191