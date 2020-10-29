Middlesex Barracks / DUI #5

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20A304590

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: October 29th, 2020 at approximately 2325 hours

LOCATION: I-89 South, Middlesex, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #5 / 23 VSA 1201

ACCUSED: Robert R. Champagne

AGE: 49

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to multiple 911 calls regarding erratic operation of a vehicle on I-89 south in the town of Middlesex, VT. Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Subsequent investigation led to Champagne being arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Champagne was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. After processing, Champagne was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility and issued a citation to appear in criminal court for the aforementioned charge.

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: 5,000.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: October 29th, 2020 / 1230 hours

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191