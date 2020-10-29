WILLISTON BARRACKS/ CRASH
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A104442
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 29, 2020 at 4:12 am
STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound
TOWN: Williston
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 80.65
WEATHER: Clear 38 Degrees
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Paved Road
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jeffrey Blouin
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Mack
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minimal damage to vehicle. Trailer sustained heavy damage/totaled.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 29, 2020 approximately 4:12 am, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to a commercial motor vehicle crash into the median on Interstate 89 northbound at mile marker 80.65 in the Town of Williston. The operator was identified as Jeffrey Blouin. Investigation revealed, Blouin left the roadway and crashed in the median after attempting to avoid an animal in the roadway. No other vehicles were involved. Williston Police Department, Williston Fire and Rescue and Vermont DMV assisted on scene. The northbound flow of traffic was reduced to one lane for approximately 3 hours while scene personnel worked to clear the roadway.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: No
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
