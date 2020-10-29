WILLISTON BARRACKS/ CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A104442

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: October 29, 2020 at 4:12 am

STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound

TOWN: Williston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 80.65

WEATHER: Clear 38 Degrees

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Paved Road

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jeffrey Blouin

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Mack

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minimal damage to vehicle. Trailer sustained heavy damage/totaled.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 29, 2020 approximately 4:12 am, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to a commercial motor vehicle crash into the median on Interstate 89 northbound at mile marker 80.65 in the Town of Williston. The operator was identified as Jeffrey Blouin. Investigation revealed, Blouin left the roadway and crashed in the median after attempting to avoid an animal in the roadway. No other vehicles were involved. Williston Police Department, Williston Fire and Rescue and Vermont DMV assisted on scene. The northbound flow of traffic was reduced to one lane for approximately 3 hours while scene personnel worked to clear the roadway.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.