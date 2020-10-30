LogicalDOC named Best Document Management Software of 2020 by Digital.com

badge 2020 BEST DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE by Digital.com

2020 best document management software badge

LogicalDOC logo

LogicalDOC logo

The company was recognized as one of the top 20 solutions for small businesses and startups

We are absolutely thrilled by the news, having LogicalDOC among the best document management software represents an excellent showcase for our product, we are sure that we will benefit greatly!”
— Alessandro Gasparini - CMO
FAIR LAWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital.com has named LogicalDOC to its list of best document management software of 2020. The top 20 solutions were selected based on automation and collaboration tools, demo or free trial options, and integration support.

LogicalDOC and other companies on the list were required to offer tools that automate routine tasks and make it easier to manage documents across teams. It was also crucial that each system supports third-party applications and allows users to test the features at no initial cost.

Experts at Digital.com conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 120 software companies across the web. To access the complete list of best document management software companies, please visit https://digital.com/document-management-software/.

ABOUT LOGICALDOC
LogicalDOC is a global software company based in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, USA. LogicalDOC was established in 2006 with an aim to serve with Enterprise Document Management Software. Helping businesses and organizations spanning across a broad range of areas internationally. LogicalDOC assists companies to collaborate on, search, and manage all the documents on which they and their business depend on. LogicalDOC assures its clients with exceptional savings annually with the help of technology.

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

Yoav Amiri
LogicalDOC
+1 844 576 0494
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

LogicalDOC named Best Document Management Software of 2020 by Digital.com

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Yoav Amiri
LogicalDOC
+1 844 576 0494
Company/Organization
LOGICALDOC
14-25 Plaza Road Suite N-3-5
Fair Lawn, New Jersey, 07410
United States
+1 (800) 654 2827
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We help companies collaborate on, search, and manage the business documents they depend on every day. With our On-Premise and Cloud solutions, we are able to guarantee our customers huge savings per employee every year. Our development model is founded on the principles of modern software engineering: strength of community, commitment to quality standards, business-friendly practices, and high performance.

Go to Website

More From This Author
LogicalDOC named Best Document Management Software of 2020 by Digital.com
LogicalDOCs Latest Update Allows Users to Share Files
LogicalDOC Launches New Feature – DocuSign Integration Tool with Document Management in the Latest Update
View All Stories From This Author