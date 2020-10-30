LogicalDOC named Best Document Management Software of 2020 by Digital.com
The company was recognized as one of the top 20 solutions for small businesses and startups
We are absolutely thrilled by the news, having LogicalDOC among the best document management software represents an excellent showcase for our product, we are sure that we will benefit greatly!”FAIR LAWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital.com has named LogicalDOC to its list of best document management software of 2020. The top 20 solutions were selected based on automation and collaboration tools, demo or free trial options, and integration support.
— Alessandro Gasparini - CMO
LogicalDOC and other companies on the list were required to offer tools that automate routine tasks and make it easier to manage documents across teams. It was also crucial that each system supports third-party applications and allows users to test the features at no initial cost.
Experts at Digital.com conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 120 software companies across the web. To access the complete list of best document management software companies, please visit https://digital.com/document-management-software/.
ABOUT LOGICALDOC
LogicalDOC is a global software company based in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, USA. LogicalDOC was established in 2006 with an aim to serve with Enterprise Document Management Software. Helping businesses and organizations spanning across a broad range of areas internationally. LogicalDOC assists companies to collaborate on, search, and manage all the documents on which they and their business depend on. LogicalDOC assures its clients with exceptional savings annually with the help of technology.
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
