FWP accepting comment on commercial fee schedule for fishing access sites and wildlife management areas

Wed Oct 28 14:25:50 MDT 2020

HELENA – FWP is accepting comment on the proposed commercial use fee schedule for fishing access sites and wildlife management areas. This fee schedule is set by the Fish and Wildlife Commission on a biennial basis, and the new fee schedule will be effective from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2022.

The fee schedule lists the cost of permits for a variety of commercial uses, such as photography, guide services, concessions and livery services. The administrative rules that govern the commercial use activities found in this fee schedule can be found at ARM 12.14.101-170.

No changes are being proposed to the fee schedule for 2021/2022. Public comment on the proposed rule will be taken from Oct. 27 to Nov. 27, 2020. Comments can be provided to FWPfsh@mt.gov or FWP, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620. A final decision will be made at the December 2020 Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.