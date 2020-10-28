Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,019 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,978 in the last 365 days.

FWP accepting comment on commercial fee schedule for fishing access sites and wildlife management areas

Fishing

Wed Oct 28 14:25:50 MDT 2020

HELENA – FWP is accepting comment on the proposed commercial use fee schedule for fishing access sites and wildlife management areas. This fee schedule is set by the Fish and Wildlife Commission on a biennial basis, and the new fee schedule will be effective from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2022.

The fee schedule lists the cost of permits for a variety of commercial uses, such as photography, guide services, concessions and livery services. The administrative rules that govern the commercial use activities found in this fee schedule can be found at ARM 12.14.101-170.

No changes are being proposed to the fee schedule for 2021/2022. Public comment on the proposed rule will be taken from Oct. 27 to Nov.  27, 2020. Comments can be provided to FWPfsh@mt.gov or FWP, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620. A final decision will be made at the December 2020 Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.

You just read:

FWP accepting comment on commercial fee schedule for fishing access sites and wildlife management areas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.