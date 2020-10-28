ELC Offender Walks Away from Residence

RALEIGH - The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who walked away from his residential location in Charlotte. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

Darryl Cordell (#0087837) is a 53-year-old white male who stands 5’10” tall, weighs 147 lbs., has brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a scar on his left leg from a gunshot wound. Cordell was serving an active sentence for Habitual Felon, Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Open Container and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He had a projected release date of March 20, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant is being sought. If you have seen this individual or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement. Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC at the following web links: https://www.ncdps.gov/blog/2020/09/24/elc-reducing-prison-population-low... https://www.ncdps.gov/our-organization/adult-correction/prisons/prisons-...