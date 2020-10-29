Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,082 in the last 365 days.

Broadway Lessons Launches to Inspire and Train Current and Aspiring Broadway Performers

Broadway Lessons

The brand-new company brings industry professionals and students together virtually for the first time.

We couldn’t be more excited about the launch of Broadway Lessons”
— Bryan Goldsmith
USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadway Lessons is pleased to announce its official business launch – a move that aims to inspire and train aspiring and current Broadway performers and professionals.

Broadway Lessons is an online platform that provides engaging, fun, and educational Broadway lessons to students of all ages from around the world. Lessons are delivered virtually to students by renowned and successful Broadway performers and professionals who wish to help keep the industry alive during the ongoing pandemic.

The innovative platform is specifically designed for students who are passionate about the arts, who love to be creative, and who are interested in tapping into their natural talents. As such, the mission of Broadway Lessons is to support the fine arts and creative community by connecting aspiring creatives to industry professionals who have mastered their crafts.

“Our entire team of professionals believes that now is the time for aspiring Broadway professionals to become the star they are truly meant to be,” says the founder of Broadway Lessons, Bryan Goldsmith. “Our instructors have backgrounds in music, dance, directing, composing, conducting, music technology, acting, screenwriting, and so much more. No matter what your passion is or what your skills are, we have an amazing virtual experience just for you.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about the launch of Broadway Lessons,” Goldsmith states. “By providing such wonderful lessons to students, we hope to keep Broadway alive, thriving, and ready for call-backs when the time is right. Join us and unleash your potential to be the greatest Broadway professional in the industry!”

For more information about Broadway lessons, or to register, please visit www.broadwaylessons.com.

About the Company
Broadway Lessons is an online platform that enables students of all ages to virtually connect with, and learn from, some of Broadway’s most renowned talent. Through the platform, students can learn a variety of valuable industry-specific skills and take one step further towards their Broadway dreams.

Bryan Goldsmith
Broadway Lessons
+1 212-518-1947
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Welcome To Broadway Lessons

You just read:

Broadway Lessons Launches to Inspire and Train Current and Aspiring Broadway Performers

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.