Broadway Lessons Launches to Inspire and Train Current and Aspiring Broadway Performers
The brand-new company brings industry professionals and students together virtually for the first time.
We couldn’t be more excited about the launch of Broadway Lessons”USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadway Lessons is pleased to announce its official business launch – a move that aims to inspire and train aspiring and current Broadway performers and professionals.
— Bryan Goldsmith
Broadway Lessons is an online platform that provides engaging, fun, and educational Broadway lessons to students of all ages from around the world. Lessons are delivered virtually to students by renowned and successful Broadway performers and professionals who wish to help keep the industry alive during the ongoing pandemic.
The innovative platform is specifically designed for students who are passionate about the arts, who love to be creative, and who are interested in tapping into their natural talents. As such, the mission of Broadway Lessons is to support the fine arts and creative community by connecting aspiring creatives to industry professionals who have mastered their crafts.
“Our entire team of professionals believes that now is the time for aspiring Broadway professionals to become the star they are truly meant to be,” says the founder of Broadway Lessons, Bryan Goldsmith. “Our instructors have backgrounds in music, dance, directing, composing, conducting, music technology, acting, screenwriting, and so much more. No matter what your passion is or what your skills are, we have an amazing virtual experience just for you.”
“We couldn’t be more excited about the launch of Broadway Lessons,” Goldsmith states. “By providing such wonderful lessons to students, we hope to keep Broadway alive, thriving, and ready for call-backs when the time is right. Join us and unleash your potential to be the greatest Broadway professional in the industry!”
For more information about Broadway lessons, or to register, please visit www.broadwaylessons.com.
About the Company
Broadway Lessons is an online platform that enables students of all ages to virtually connect with, and learn from, some of Broadway’s most renowned talent. Through the platform, students can learn a variety of valuable industry-specific skills and take one step further towards their Broadway dreams.
