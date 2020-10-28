Fresno City College business law students will have the opportunity to virtually attend a public live-stream video of oral argument and participate in a question-and-answer session with several of the justices via an online meeting platform.
Oct 28, 2020
Fifth District Court of Appeal Engages in Online Community Outreach
