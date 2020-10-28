New sidewalk opens to connect Town of Guernsey and Camp Guernsey

The Town of Guernsey and Camp Guernsey are connected in a new way. On Oct. 22, a new sidewalk, the Guernsey Connector, officially opened. The ribbon cutting ceremony gathered Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, Mayor Nick Paustian, Matt Allred, town planner, and numerous members of the Guernsey community and Camp Guernsey staff. As the new addition to the project, the sidewalk connects the town and Camp. It runs west from the main gate, hand railing U.S. Highway 26, and ends at S. Colorado Ave. The sidewalk provides a safer way to travel to and from Camp Guernsey. “It’ also a great example of how a community, such as Guernsey, its mayor council, Camp Guernsey, it’s accompaniment and Commander, and everyone else on the way up the ladder to Maj. Gen. Porter, is going to benefit from the ability to use a route from the camp to town or vice versa, without walking the fog line on the highway,” said Allred.

Porter gave credit to the engineers that worked hard on the sidewalk, as well as the Town of Guernsey.

“You made the community look nicer and safer, certainly for those of us that are on the Camp. It would have been so easy to say, ‘This is too tough to get done.’ But, you didn’t. And you kept going, you made a difference, and you probably saved some lives when it comes down to it,” Porter said.

The Camp Guernsey Connector, as it is officially named, is a piece of the Lucindy Rollins Road project.

“We have made huge strides,” said Allred, after explaining all that was left of the development plan.

The sidewalk is years in the making, as the project’s eighth phase. There is still work to be done, as there are at least three phases and a couple of bridges left.

“This took a lot of work,” said Porter. “It wouldn’t have happened if we didn’t push past the little roadblocks in the way. And nobody said you had to do it. From all of us, I just want to tell you thank you for all the support that Guernsey gives us.”