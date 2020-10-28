NDOT to Begin Improvements to U.S. 95 Between Schurz and Fallon

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Single lane closures will be in place on U.S. 95 south of Fallon Nov. 3 through late November as the first phase of a Nevada Department of Transportation project to repave and add a passing lane to the highway begins.

Single lane closures will be in place on U.S. 95 in the Carson Sink area between Fallon and Schurz weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3 through the end of November. Crews will reinforce drainage culverts to help further protect the roadway from flooding and water saturation. Drivers should anticipate traffic delays of up to 30 minutes as traffic flaggers alternate directions of traffic through the work zone.

Periodic lane and roadway shoulder closures will also continue through next summer as approximately 30 miles of U.S. 95 is repaved between the U.S. 95A junction in Schurz and 10 miles south of Fallon. Drivers should also anticipate a highway closure of approximately 10 days in spring of 2021, with detours available via U.S. 95A.

The aging highway surface will be removed and replaced with more than three inches of new asphalt. The project will also add the following improvements:

An approximately four-mile long passing lane will be constructed on the northbound highway three miles north of Schurz.

A left-hand turn lane will be constructed at Rodeo Drive in Schurz.

An approximate half-mile of roadway base will be reconstructed and reinforced in an area of pervasive natural water infiltration. Drainage culverts will also be extended and reinforced with headwalls after being installed during emergency installation to help protect the roadway during the floods of 2017.

The project by contractor Road and Highway Builders will improve the highway after it was last fully reconstructed in 2003.

Further project information is available at www.nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.