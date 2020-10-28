TRUMP DEFICIT NOT REVERSIBLE AS HILLARY: NO COMEY ANNOUNCMNT 2020, SAYS BOB WEINER, EX-CLINTON SPOKESMN/DEM STRATEGIST
EINPresswire.com/ -- Trump's poll deficit before the 2020 Presidential vote is not reversible as Hillary's lead was in 2016, because there is not a Comey-like announcement in 2020 anyone will heed," says Robert Weiner, ex-Clinton and congressional spokesman/ Democratic strategist. "Trump's slide will stick," Weiner predicts.
Weiner and policy analyst Ben Lasky wrote an article in the Des Moines Register on May 24, 2018, asserting "In these midterms, the Comey vote can't help Republicans," predicting that both in the 2018 midterms and the 2020 presidential election that Democrats would have a massive victory because the 10-point flip immediately following Comey's announcement 11 days before the 2016 election will not be able to re-occur. Weiner's theory was confirmed by Robbie Mook, Hillary's 2016 campaign manager, who told Chuck Todd on Meet the Press that polling the day before and after Comey's announcement showed a 10-point reversal in swing states.
Link to article: https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/opinion/columnists/2018/05/24/midterm-elections-2018-comey-vote-cannot-help-republicans/641512002/
Weiner said there are two other reasons "Biden's lead will stay solid and he will win in contrast to Hillary":
First Hillary ignored going to Wisconsin, Michigan, and other swing states in the last weeks, unlike Biden, as Weiner and Lasky wrote Biden needed to leave Delaware, in the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel on August 20, 2020:
https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/solutions/2020/08/13/dnc-milwaukee-matters-but-biden-must-actually-go-wisconsin/3355724001/
"Biden has done exactly that," Weiner stated.
Finally, Weiner said President Trump ignores to this day the reality of Covid hospitalizations and deaths. He mocks the coverage in the media saying, “Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid.” President Obama got it exactly right that Trump is “jealous of coverage in the media of the virus.” Trump has created hot spots in the White House itself and the unmasked rallies he's holding all over. Weiner concluded that, "The American people feel and know the reality of the virus versus Trump's denial. The surging 17 point Biden lead in Wisconsin is reflective of that state's huge Covid spike."
