MDC to offer virtual tree pruning workshop on Nov. 12

JOPLIN, Mo. – Winter is the prime time to prune trees. That means now is a good time for homeowners and landowners to get helpful advice on tree work they will be doing in the months ahead.

People can get information on tree pruning at a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual workshop from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 12. This free online event is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. People can register for this workshop at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175069

At this event, MDC Community Forester Jon Skinner will explain the reasons a tree should be pruned, tools that should be used, techniques, and what types of jobs are best to call professionals for.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters. People can get more information about this event by e-mailing Jon.Skinner@mdc.mo.gov or by calling MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center at 417-629-3434, ext. 4543. For more on backyard tree care, go online to https://mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/tree-care

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.