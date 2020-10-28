Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Duttons Mill Road to Close Next Week for Pipe Replacement in Aston Township

King of Prussia, PA – Duttons Mill Road will be closed and detoured between Route 452 (Pennell Road) and Concord Road in Aston Township, Delaware County on Monday, November 2, through Thursday, November 5, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for drainage pipe replacement by Delaware County maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. 

During the closure, Duttons Mill Road motorists will be directed to use Route 452 (Pennell Road) and Concord Road. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

