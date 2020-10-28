Paladin Protective Systems announces a solution to improve safety systems by replacing standard phone lines
Paladin Protective Systems announces a communication solution to improve safety systems by replacing standard phone linesVALLEY VIEW, OHIO, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paladin Protective Systems announces a communication solution to improve safety systems by replacing standard phone lines.
Traditional phone lines (POTS) are being phased out daily and older cell technology is sunsetting. Businesses and organizations can improve their Life Safety and Security Systems in their facilities through the implementation of new communication technology.
Make the change in your facility to a new LTE Cellular/IP Communicator, improve safety, and save money on your utility bills at the same time!
This newer technology can help you to reduce monthly operating costs with the installation of a new LTE Cellular/IP Communicator to your Fire Alarm or Security System. The professionals at Paladin can install this new technology that will save you money by eliminating the two basic phone lines to your Fire or Security panel while improving system communication!
After the system conversion, you will enjoy the following benefits:
• Improved safety for your facility with connection supervision every 6 minutes with IP and LTE wireless technology rather than connection supervision every 24 hours with standard phone lines
• Internet at location is shared, no need to pay for an extra line
• Cost of ownership is low and fast payback is achieved within months
Why rely on old costly systems when you can upgrade to new state-of-the-art technology and SAVE THOUSANDS in the process?
Paladin is a certified systems integrator helping businesses, organizations, building managers, and schools to improve their Life Safety, CCTV, Access Control, Intrusion, Fire Alarm, and Professional Audio Video Systems. Since 1990, Paladin has worked with many local companies, architects, and the engineering community to develop custom designed system solutions across the Greater Cleveland and Columbus areas.
Call the team at Paladin today to schedule your installation, improve your facilities security and start saving now!
David Halle
Paladin Protective Systems
+1 800-332-0603
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Paladin Celebrating 30 Years in business